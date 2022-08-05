'Let's see her pay': Residents of burned Phoenix apartments react to arrest

Police booked the 38-year-old suspect for arson and endangerment, the Phoenix Police Department said. The investigation is still ongoing.

PHOENIX — Two days after a fire displaced half a dozen people, police confirm they have made an arrest.

Police booked 38-year-old Deja Clayton for arson and endangerment, the Phoenix Police Department said. The investigation is still ongoing.

Phoenix and Glendale firefighters responded to the scene near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue Friday morning, the department said. Heavy fire was coming from a single-story apartment when crews arrived.

Firefighters discovered that the fire had spread to the back of the complex and had engulfed five or six cars, the department said. More units were requested and crews were able to aggressively attack the fire.

Neighbors in and around the complex were awoken to the sight of the flames, cars on fire, and popping sounds.

“I looked out the window, and the next thing I see, every single car is on fire, the carport is collapsing,” neighbor Travis Ferreira said.

Ferreira shared a video with 12 News from his truck’s dashcam.

“You see her walking towards the storage unit,” Ferreira said, pointing at the video on his laptop.

In the video, a person appears to walk toward storage units in front of the cars parked under the complex’s carport, open one up, and later, the glow of what looks like flames are seen. Less than 15 minutes later, the carport is on fire.

"If she is in fact guilty of this, then yeah, let's see her pay," Ferreira said.

