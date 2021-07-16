Arrest made in slaying of mother found dead in her Phoenix apartment

The body of Shavone Robinson was discovered after her children were heard crying on the porch of her Phoenix apartment.

Phoenix police arrested a man Thursday who is suspected of killing a mother inside her apartment. The arrest was made two months into the investigation.

Andre Daniels, 30, faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing 30-year-old Shavone Robinson inside her Phoenix apartment on May 17.

He was taken into custody in Tempe.

Robinson was found dead in her apartment near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Elm Street after her children were heard crying on the porch. Her 2-year-old and 3-year-old were on the porch and a 4-week-old baby was inside the apartment at the time.

The children were not hurt.

Police said they believe Robinson and Daniels were in a relationship at some point.

Daniels also faces weapons violations and child abuse charges.

