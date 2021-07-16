Police arrest suspect in connection to 2020 homicide in Glendale

According to authorities, Wilber Alberto Tochico was arrested and booked on charges including 1st-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide case in Glendale from 2020, officials announced Friday.

Authorities said Wilber Alberto Tochico was arrested and booked on charges including 1st-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

On Nov. 9, 2020, officers were sent to the scene near Buckeye Road and 43rd Avenue for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman in the driveway with a gunshot wound, officials said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and was found to be four months pregnant at the time of her death, officers said.

Details from the probable cause statement reveal Tochico admitted he was driving a car with other alleged suspects involved in the shooting incident.

Court documents also say one of those suspects fired into a car occupied by the victim when she was shot.

