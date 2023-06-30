Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash in Glendale

Witnesses saw the suspect allegedly exit his car to inspect the damage after hitting the pedestrian before driving away.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department has arrested the driver who allegedly left the scene of a fatal collision Thursday night near 47th and Olive avenues.

A 66-year-old man was fatally struck by a white Chevrolet Malibu at about 9 p.m. Witnesses at the scene followed the suspect and managed to get the license plate of their car before the motorist drove away, police said.

Glendale police connected the number to a vehicle registered to 54-year-old Christopher Allen.

Investigators located Allen at a local business and took him into custody. Police reported finding cocaine in the suspect's pocket.

Allen was booked into jail and is facing charges of drug possession and leaving the scene of a collision.

The deceased pedestrian's identity has not been disclosed.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.