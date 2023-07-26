Man arrested after remains found in bag in west Phoenix

The remains were found in the area of 39th Avenue and McDowell Road on June 28, police said.

PHOENIX — An arrest has been made after a dismembered body was found in a bag in west Phoenix in June, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Police Department said Carlos Guadalupe Leon Soto was arrested in connection to the case.

On June 28, police were called after a foul-smelling bag was discovered in the area near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. A dismembered body was found to be inside the bag, according to police.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Jose Gutierrez.

Soto is facing the felony charge of hindering prosecution.

Police did not release additional details on the case.

