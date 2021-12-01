Suspect in critical condition after police shooting in Phoenix

The shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 4 p.m.

PHOENIX — A man accused of vandalizing cars is now in critical condition after a police shooting in Phoenix that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Phoenix police say they got calls of a man breaking car windows. An officer tased the man, but police say he would not stop, leading to officers firing their weapons.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

It's unclear why the man was allegedly vandalizing the cars.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say 35th Avenue has been closed during the investigation.