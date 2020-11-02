MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — An armed man barricaded himself inside of a West Valley home, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The man was in a home near 295th Avenue and Van Buren, authorities said. The sheriff's office has not identified the man.

MCSO asked people to avoid the area as negotiators and SWAT attempt to deal with the situation.

This story is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more details come to light.

