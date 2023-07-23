Deputies looking for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after store clerk found dead in Arizona City

Deputies responded to a welfare check after the reporting party said the clerk was injured and not breathing.

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. — Police are looking for a suspect after a convenience store clerk was found dead inside an Arizona City store Sunday morning.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office and Arizona City Fire responded just after 7 a.m. to the Sunlite Market at Sunland Gin Road and Concordia Drive in reference to a welfare check after the reporting party said the clerk was injured and not breathing.



The clerk was determined to be deceased when deputies arrived, the sheriff's department said.

The suspect has been identified as:

Middle-aged Black male

Facial hair

Wearing a white t-shirt that reads USA ALL DAY, black pants, Jordan shoes, and a black baseball-style hat with a palm tree on the front

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted for first-degree homicide related to the incident, PCSO said.



Call 911 if you see this suspect, or call 520-866-5111 with any additional information.

