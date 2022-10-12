Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspects in Florence burglary investigation

The suspects rammed into two deputy vehicles before fleeing the scene on foot, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Two men are on the run from police after fleeing the scene of an early morning burglary near Florence, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said. Police have identified one of the men as 61-year-old Michael Anthony.

Deputies responded to the burglary in progress on Desert Hills Road south of Florence at around 3 a.m. The suspects were reportedly attempting to leave the scene in a car when deputies arrived.

One of the deputies fired his gun at the two suspects after the suspects rammed into the deputies' responding vehicles, the sheriff's office said. The suspects then fled the area on foot.

The two men are considered armed and dangerous, deputies stated.

"One suspect appears to be wearing glasses, facial hair, a dark-colored cap, long curly hair, and jeans. The other appears to be a white male, bald, wearing a long sleeve t-shirt with writing on the back and jeans," the sheriff's office said.

One of the two suspects has been identified as Michael Anthony, 61, by a PCSO spokesperson.

Anyone with any information on either of the suspects is asked to call (520) 866-5111 or 911 in an emergency.

