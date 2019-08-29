PHOENIX — An elementary school custodian and a maintenance man working for a children's group home were among four men indicted for attempting to solicit sex from a minor, the Arizona attorney general's office announced Thursday.

Ryan Kille, Luke Ottmann, Alex Waldron, and Andrew Herrington were all accused of attempting to lure minors for sex by using the internet, the attorney's office said.

Ottmann was a custodian at Neely Traditional Academy for Gilbert Public Schools; Herrington was a custodian at Sunshine Residential Homes, which is contracted with the state Department of Child Safety to provide group homes for about 300 West Valley children.

All of the men are accused of soliciting sex from undercover agents who were posing as minors on various social media apps and websites.

They all also allegedly drove to undercover locations to have sex with those who they believed were minors.

The men were arrested as part of a joint multi-agency investigation called Operation Summer Shield.

Two of the men—Kille and Ottmann—were charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Waldron was charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, unlawful age misrepresentation and attempted furnishing harmful items to minors.

Herrington was charged with solicitation to commit child sex trafficking, attempted money laundering and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

All of the men were between 31 and 63 years old.

