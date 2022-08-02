Arizona woman arrested after allegedly throwing boiling water on father

Justina Boloyan was charged with vulnerable adult abuse after she allegedly dumped boiling water on her father while taking care of him.

PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after allegedly throwing boiling hot water on her father, officials said.

Justina Nicole Boloyan, 45, was arrested after she reportedly admitted to throwing the water on her father, David Boloyan, while she took care of him at a home in Phoenix, court documents say.

Documents also revealed that her father has dementia and Justina recently moved from California to Arizona to care for her father with her sister.

Details on why Boloyan allegedly threw the water were not immediately released. Court documents stated she wasn't under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the incident.

Boloyan has since been charged with vulnerable adult abuse.

