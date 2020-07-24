Arizona woman accused of aiding purported al Qaeda member

Jill Marie Jones was arrested at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wednesday as she tried to check in for a flight to join al Qaeda.

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was arrested this week for allegedly sending money to a purported member of al Qaeda and attempting to fly overseas to assist the terrorist organization.

Jones was arrested for attempting to provide material support to al Qaeda, a designated foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

According to the criminal complaint, Jones was in communication with two FBI undercover employees, one of whom she believed to be a member of al Qaeda.

During her conversations with the purported al Qaeda member, Jones allegedly agreed to send them money to purchase scopes for rifles that would be used to kill American soldiers, the department said.

Jones gave the purported al Qaeda member $500 using a prepaid gift card in May, the department claimed.

Jones had also allegedly revealed a desire to travel overseas to assist al Qaeda in her talks with the undercover employees.

She had allegedly bought tickets to fly overseas to join al Qaeda in Afghanistan, but due to airport closures, she changed her flights to go to Turkey instead. Jones planned to then travel on to Syria.