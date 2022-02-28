Arizona woman, 70, sentenced for casting vote in dead father's name

Marcia Johnson of Lake Havasu City voted twice by casting her own mail-in ballot as well as the one that was sent to her father.

PHOENIX — A 70-year-old woman was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and fined $1,000 after she pleaded guilty in December to casting two ballots in the November 2018 federal election.

Marcia Johnson of Lake Havasu City voted twice by casting her own mail-in ballot as well as the one that was sent to her father, according to a release from the Offices of the United States Attorneys. Johnson's father died in 2012 and his name had remained on the Mohave County voter rolls.

According to the charging document, mail-in ballots sent to Johnson’s deceased father were returned in seven other federal elections after his 2012 death.

“Election integrity has two pillars: ensuring that only eligible voters cast ballots; and insisting that all eligible voters who choose to vote can do so easily and efficiently, with confidence that their vote will be counted,” United States Attorney Gary Restaino said in the release. “Prosecution is a key deterrent on the rare occasions when illegal votes are cast, and this prosecution comes with an important collateral consequence: as a result of her federal felony conviction, Ms. Johnson will lose the right to vote in Arizona until she completes her term of probation.”

Up to Speed