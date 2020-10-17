Arizona trooper makes record meth bust during Phoenix traffic stop

A routine traffic stop resulted in the seizure of $2.5 million in illicit drugs, police say.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix state trooper seized millions of dollars worth of illicit drugs during a routine traffic stop in the area of 20th Street and Greenway Road on Thursday night.

A trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety stopped a vehicle around 9 p.m. for a traffic violation, police said.

The stop resulted in the seizure of 50,000 fentanyl pills, 35 pounds of cocaine and 464 pounds of methamphetamine. Combined, the drugs have an estimated street value of around $2.5 million, police said.

The driver, Luis A. Sonoqui, was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, conspiracy and illegally conducting an enterprise.