Arizona teen pleads guilty in terrorism case

A 14-year-old from Cochise County will spend 18 months in a juvenile correctional facility after pleading guilty to promoting terrorism.

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz — A 14-year-old boy suspected of building pipe bombs in his Douglas home will serve at least 18 months in a juvenile prison.

The Sierra Vista Herald reported Monday that the teen pleaded guilty to one count each of promoting terrorism and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Prosecutors say a disposition of his case indicates he will go to the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections.

The boy was arrested in May 2021 after authorities found a pipe bomb and preparation for a second in a back room of his home, according to the Douglas Police Department. He was already on the FBI's radar for terrorism-related social media posts.

