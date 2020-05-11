Arizona Supreme Court declines to review Jodi Arias’ appeal

The state’s highest court on Tuesday denied Arias’ request for review without providing an explanation for the decision.

The Arizona Supreme Court has declined to review Jodi Arias’ murder conviction in the 2008 killing of her former boyfriend.

Seven months ago, the Arizona Court of Appeals upheld her conviction and life prison sentence in the death of Travis Alexander.

Prosecutors said Arias attacked Alexander in a jealous rage at his home in Mesa after he wanted to end their affair and planned a trip to Mexico with another woman.