PHOENIX — Arizona State University police are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an on-campus residential hall on Saturday.

The assault occurred at a "Tempe campus residential hall," police said Sunday, the same day police said they received the report of sexual assault and aggravated assault.

The victim told police that she met the suspect on an online dating app and when she revoked consent, the suspect "proceeded to assault the victim, causing her to possibly lose consciousness."

The suspect was described as a 18-year-old man, 6-foot with a skinny build. It was not known what he was wearing.

University police wanted to remind the community that "consent can be revoked at any point and it is important to receive consent for each act.

"ASU Police also recommends using caution when providing access to personal information or access to one’s residence when first meeting others via online platforms."

