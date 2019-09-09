Arizona State University police are investigating after four people reported that they were groped on the school's Tempe campus in about a 30-minute period on Friday.

The first report came around 7:30 p.m. Friday, when a female student said someone rode past her and grabbed her buttocks in the area of the Computing Commons on Orange Street.

About half an hour later, university police received another report of a man who rode past a female student and grabbed her buttocks. This occurred in the area of the Sun Devil Fitness Complex athletic fields, less than a five-minute walk from the Computing Commons.

A third student reported that a man grabbed her breast as he rode by on a bicycle in the area of Language and Literature Building on Cady Mall. The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. Friday.

The suspect in that incident was described as a tan-skinned male, 19-20 years old, thin build. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a white T-shirt and jeans.

The fourth incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday, when a man allegedly grabbed a student's buttocks in the area of the Farmer building on Forest Mall. The suspect described was similar to the individual in the other three incidents.

The last two incidents weren't reported until Saturday, police said.

University police believe the same person was involved in all of the groping incidents, as they occurred within close proximity and the victims provided similar descriptions.