PHOENIX — An Arizona state trooper was arrested Wednesday for allegedly using department-issued property for personal use.

Pedro Javier Aguila Muniz, 27, was arrested at the Arizona Department of Public Safety headquarters and booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail, the department announced Thursday.

Aguila was booked on charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices and practices, fraudulent use of a credit card, forgery, theft of a credit card and unauthorized access of criminal history.

Aguila was arrested after an internal investigation from May found "his willful pattern to defraud off-duty law enforcement employment vendors."

According to the department, Aguila used a state-issued credit card to put gas 21 times in four personal vehicles between January and July.

The investigation began after discrepancies with his record found that he used his patrol vehicle for personal use and to hide the unauthorized gas purchases.

Aguila is also accused of using the Arizona Criminal Justice Information System when it was unnecessary, violating state law and policy.

He had been assigned to the highway patrol's metro Phoenix bureau for about two years.

“Aguila’s extensive misuse of department issued property and his willingness to violate clear and specific laws, policies and rules was evident throughout the investigation conducted by our detectives,” said Director Col. Frank Milstead.