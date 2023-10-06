Arizona sex offender convicted of stabbing 12-year-old in the face

The 53-year-old Arizona man has been sentenced to 107 months in federal prison.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A convicted sex offender has been sentenced to nearly nine years in federal prison after he stabbed a child's face in southern Arizona.

Alan Flores, 53, of Sells was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty to assault and failing to register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.

Prosecutors said Flores used a knife to stab a 12-year-old in their face during an incident on the Tohono O’odham Indian Reservation in September 2021. The victim's wound to their cheek required several sutures to close.

"After the Defendant stabbed the victim, he continued to behave in an aggressive and violent manner, and he had to be restrained by the victim’s two older brothers until police arrived," prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Flores was allegedly heard saying that he "didn't mean to" hurt the victim as he was being detained, records show.

The defendant was additionally caught not living at the address listed on his sex offender registration documents.

After serving his prison sentence, Flores will be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life.

