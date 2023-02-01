Arizona man sentenced to 43 years in prison after killing 2 people

Jordan Sullivan of Sacaton has been convicted of killing two people in two separate violent attacks that both occurred in 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACATON, Ariz. — A Sacaton man has been sentenced to spend over 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering two people in separate instances occurring nearly three years ago.

Jordan Antonio Sullivan, 24, of the Gila River Indian Community was recently sentenced to spend 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.

In March 2020, Sullivan shot the victim in the neck with a shotgun and then used the victim's car to run over the person to make sure they were dead, prosecutors said.

Sullivan's 25-year sentence won't start until he finishes a separate 18-year sentence for another murder case.

In April 2020, Sullivan was arrested by Chandler police after he shoved an elderly man to the ground and stole his car outside a Circle K near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road.

The victim of the carjacking died a few days later from injuries he sustained from the incident.

Sullivan was sentenced in early 2021 for the fatal carjacking. After completing both prison terms, the defendant will be placed on supervised release for five years.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.