Arizona school board official indicted for allegedly not disclosing conflicts of interest

Vernal Crow, a former member of the Arizona School Facilities Board, allegedly failed to disclose his ties to a company that was awarded contracts by the board.

PHOENIX — A former member of the Arizona School Facilities Board is facing criminal charges for allegedly not disclosing his family's ownership of a company that obtained contracts from the board.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday a grand jury had indicted Vernal Lee Crow of Glendale on four felony counts of conflicts of interest.

According to Brnovich's office, Crow and his son owned Red Tree Consulting at a time when the company was awarded three contracting projects by the facilities board in 2016 and 2017.

The company was allegedly paid more than $43,000 by the board to conduct work at schools in Casa Grande, Tucson, and Taylor.

Prosecutors accuse Crow of taking part in the decisions to award contracts to Red Tree Consulting without disclosing his affiliation.

Crow is no longer a member of the facilities board, which is responsible for assessing school buildings and providing funds to improve school campuses.

