Arizona robbery suspect fatally shot by Oklahoma troopers

Authorities say the suspect allegedly stole a vehicle in Sedona before they were shot by police in Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say a man was fatally shot after allegedly firing at troopers during a pursuit near Oklahoma City. 

After being contacted by police in Sedona, Arizona, about a stolen vehicle driven by a robbery suspect, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found the vehicle in Canadian County, located west of Oklahoma City, on Saturday. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol alleges that while pursuing the vehicle, the suspect fired at troopers through his vehicle’s rear window. 

After stopping the vehicle on a turnpike located northeast of Oklahoma City, troopers fatally shot the suspect after he allegedly got out and fired at officers. The suspect’s name was not immediately released by authorities.

