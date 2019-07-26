TUCSON, Ariz. — Two Arizona prison guards have been arrested for their alleged roles in an inmate assault.

The Arizona Department of Corrections said in a news release Thursday that corrections officers Javier Chavez and Alfredo Reyes are in jail on several charges, including conspiracy to commit a dangerous or deadly assault.

Both were taken into custody when they arrived to work Wednesday in Tucson.

They have since resigned. It's not known if they have attorneys.

Investigators say video surveillance and other evidence indicates the pair didn't summon medical assistance for more than an hour after the assault occurred in the Cimarron Unit. They instead directed inmates to clean up the scene.

The inmate remained hospitalized Thursday in critical condition.

Several inmates are suspected in the assault and the effort to remove evidence.