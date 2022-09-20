Arizona police find 150K pieces of child pornography on suspect's devices

The Casa Grande Police Department said Merlin Harrigan is facing several criminal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Investigators in Casa Grande have reported finding more than 150,000 sexual images and videos depicting children on devices allegedly belonging to a Pinal County man.

Merlin Harrigan, 37, is facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after the Casa Grande Police Department allegedly seized children’s clothing, sex toys, and a child sex doll from his Arizona City residence earlier this year.

Investigators additionally recovered 151,500 items of child pornography on the suspect's electronic devices.

Casa Grande police say the seizure was "one of the most significant collections ever encountered" by the agency. Detectives also reported seizing firearms, drugs and drug paraphernalia from Harrigan's home.

Harrigan was taken into custody earlier this week and booked into the Pinal County jail on a bond set at $250,000.

