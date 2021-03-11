Arizona parents accused of abducting children after losing custody

A Valley couple was taken into custody this week after they allegedly abducted three children that had been removed from their home.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Two Valley parents are in police custody after they allegedly abducted their own children and led authorities on an eight-day search.

Ryan Nicholas Mullin, 36 of San Tan Valley and Ashlee Lynne Waldie, 32, of Paulden are facing criminal charges after they allegedly abducted a child that had been placed in state custody.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the couple's three children had been placed in the home of a grandparent due to the parents' history of drug use and neglect. One child was formally in the custody of the state and the other two were under a safety plan with the state Department of Child Safety.

On Dec. 7, Mullin called the grandparent and allegedly threatened to "kill them" if they interfered in his plan to take the children. The parents then drove to the grandparent's home in Paulden and took the three kids.

Authorities quickly obtained arrest warrants for Mullin and Waldie.

After an eight-day search, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force located the parents and three children in a car in Apache Junction. Mullin was allegedly in possession of a gun and could be charged with weapons offenses.

The children were placed in the care of DCS.

“We are relieved the children are safe and thank the U.S. Marshal’s Office for their skill and dedication in this case,” said Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes.

