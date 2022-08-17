Arizona mother chases sex offender out of daughter's bedroom, police say

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said a registered sex offender broke into a home and got into the bed of a 12-year-old girl before her mother forced the man out.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — An Arizona mother took swift action to rescue her daughter from a registered sex offender after he allegedly broke into the family's home and got into the child's bed, authorities in Yavapai County said.

At about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a trespassing call in Paulden after a Prescott man allegedly broke into a home occupied by a mother and her two children.

YCSO said Lloyd Beard, 54, touched the 12-year-old daughter's face before the mother awoke to find Beard in her daughter's room.

The mother physically removed Beard from the home after he refused to leave. YCSO said Beard proceeded to expose himself to the mother and threatened to "drop her."

Beard took off running as the mother and her teenage son chased after him. The suspect was later apprehended by deputies who found him lying on the ground with his pants down. He had sustained minor injuries from the scuffle with the mother.

The suspect has been booked into jail for charges of burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and indecent exposure.

Public records show Beard had previously been convicted of a sex crime in Colorado. He had registered last week as a Level 3 offender with the Sheriff's Office.

YCSO credited the mother's quick thinking for helping to protect her daughter and get Beard off the streets.

"Violent sexual crimes against children are among the most heinous offenses I can think of. I am always as shocked as all of you at the capacity of these appalling offenders to prey on the vulnerable,” said Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes.

