Friends called Debra Asbury – the life of the party. She was outgoing and a sociable 27-year-old.

“She was very friendly and outgoing, so she made friends very quickly," Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department said.

Asbury's was found dead in March of 1985, strangled with barbed wire with a hole in her chest from something similar to a screwdriver just south of the football field at Trevor Browne High School. Police called the murder "barbaric."

Her murder has gone unsolved for 33 years.

"Her friends believe that this was somebody that she had just recently met,” Sgt. Fortune said.

Asbury was a regular at bars on west Thomas Road. Witnesses say she got into a red pickup truck with two white men, never to be seen alive again.

"She had contact with more than one person that night,” Fortune said. “And maybe that person has information."

But a picture from a few days before her death may be the key to solving Asbury’s decades old murder. Asbury is seen with a man at an ATM.

He's been deemed a person of interest. But no one knows who he is.

"We believe that person that's with her in that video is someone we'd like to identify and speak to," Fortune said.

