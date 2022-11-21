Arizona man to serve nearly 17 years for deadly shooting

A Pinon man has been sentenced to serve 202 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to a deadly shooting that happened in March 2020.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza sentenced Kelly Joyce, 38, of Pinon, to a federal prison term of 202 months, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The case against Joyce, a member of the Navajo Nation, stems from a deadly shooting that happened on March 2, 2020. Other details were not released in the news release.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Besancon.

