Arizona man gets 3 years for posting sex videos online of ex-girlfriend

Micah Austin Goodale, 27, of Queen Creek was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for posting sexually explicit videos of an ex-girlfriend online.

HONOLULU — An Arizona man who posted online sex videos of a woman he was previously in a relationship with has been sentenced to three years in prison.

A U.S. judge in Hawaii sentenced Micah Austin Goodale, 27, on Tuesday. Prosecutors said the Queen Creek resident recorded sexually explicit and graphic videos of the woman while they were in a relationship.

When that relationship ended, he posted them on a website that streams porn for free. He pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and will be on probation for three years following his prison sentence.

According to a plea agreement he signed, he posted the videos on a Facebook account belonging to the woman, who lived in Hawaii. Goodale also created a Twitter profile using the victim’s name and likeness and posted additional sexually explicit content featuring the victim there, prosecutors said.

His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday.

“Cyberstalking and revenge pornography are just new forms of harassment and intimidation that have been made possible by advancing social media technology,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Judith A. Philips.

FBI Special Agent Steven Merrill called Goodale's actions "horrific" and immeasurably harmful to the victim.

“By using online tools to scare and disrupt the victim's life, the defendant tormented and caused substantial distress to the victim," Merrill said in a press release.

