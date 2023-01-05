Chinle man sentenced to more than 30 years for murder, arson

Alberto Toddy, 35, was sentenced to 365 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to the charges of second-degree murder and arson

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — An Arizona man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for a 2020 murder and arson in which the victims were attacked with a baseball bat, according to the United State Attorney's Office.

Alberto Toddy, 35, was sentenced to 365 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to the charges of second-degree murder and arson related to an incident in Chinle on April 17, 2020.

Authorities said Toddy attacked two people with a baseball bat at one of the victim's homes. Toddy then set the home on fire. One of the victims was unconscious following the attack and died in the fire, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Related Articles Samuel Bateman trial pushed back

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.