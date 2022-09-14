Arizona man sentenced to life for stabbing 65-year-old woman to death

Angel Noland, 26, was recently sentenced to life in prison for violently murdering a 65-year-old woman in Pinal County three years ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of stabbing a 65-year-old Casa Grande woman to death.

Angel Noland Jr. was convicted by a jury earlier this year of first-degree murder after he fatally stabbed Patricia Roberson several times in 2019, according to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

Roberson was found dead inside her Casa Grande home and Noland was caught on security cameras abandoning the victim's car in a nearby alleyway.

The day before her death, Roberson was spotted on security cameras at a hardware store with Noland, officials say.

At the time of his arrest, police said Noland was homeless and staying around the Casa Grande area.

Prosecutors say the defendant stabbed the woman more than 30 times with multiple weapons, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.

The jury additionally convicted Noland for one count of vehicle theft. The defendant has been transferred to the Arizona Department of Corrections to serve out his life sentence.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.