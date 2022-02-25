Arizona man sentenced for threatening to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Steven Arthur Martis was sentenced to 21 months in prison after he called Speaker Pelosi's office and threatened to kill her.

PHOENIX — A Bullhead City man was sentenced Friday to 21 months in prison, followed by three months of supervised release after he threatened to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Steven Arthur Martis of Bullhead City was found guilty last November of one count of communicating an interstate threat to kill or harm Pelosi, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the release, Martis made two phone calls in January 2021 to the Speaker's office threatening to kill her.

In one voicemail, Martis threatened, "I’m coming to kill you." He followed up with a second voicemail in which he said, "You’re dead," the release read.

Martis had made the two calls after the FBI had advised Martis against making threatening statements and similar calls in the past.

According to the press release, the FBI conducted the investigations in partnership with assistance from U.S. Capitol Police.

