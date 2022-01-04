Arizona man killed by police after assaulting brother, robbing store, threatening community center

Chino Valley police officers shot and killed a suspect who allegedly went on a crime spree Tuesday morning in Yavapai County.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Chino Valley police officers fatally shot a man Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted his brother with a hammer and robbed a retail store.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was shot after he allegedly raised a gun toward officers. His name has not been disclosed.

Before he was shot, the suspect allegedly assaulted his brother at their home in Paulden and fled to a nearby Dollar General where he assaulted the store's manager.

YCSO said the suspect then traveled to Paulden Community Center armed with a gun and allegedly made threats to the center's visitors.

Authorities tracked the suspect after he left the community center, leading to a standoff near the train trestle off State Route 89. Officers shot him after he allegedly refused to comply with commands.

State Route 89 will be closed from Interstate 40 to Big Chino Road as authorities investigate the shooting.

