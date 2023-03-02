Arizona man sentenced to prison for killing infant son

The 36-year-old defendant was sentenced this week to 22 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to killing his infant son.

PINON, Ariz. — An Arizona man has been sentenced to spend the next 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his infant son in 2018.

Ferin Billy Nez, 36, of Pinon received his sentence Wednesday in federal court after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of his baby son.

The child died in February 2018 while in his father's custody, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona. A medical examiner determined the infant died after having been shaken and thrown.

Nez was not indicted until March 2021, more than three years after his son's death. The defendant agreed to enter into a plea agreement in October 2022.

