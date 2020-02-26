PHOENIX — An Arizona man was arrested and charged in federal court on Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to threaten and intimidate journalists and activists.

Johnny Roman Garza, a 20-year-old man from Queen Creek, was among the four "racially motivated violent extremists" who were charged with conspiracy to mail threatening communications and commit cyberstalking.

The other suspects charged in the complaint were 24-year-old Cameron Brandon Shea from Redmond, Washington, 24-year-old Kaleb Cole from Montgomery, Texas, and 20-year-old Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe from Spring Hill, Florida.

They were charged in the U.S District Court in Seattle.

“These defendants sought to spread fear and terror with threats delivered to the doorstep of those who are critical of their activities,” U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran said in a statement.

“As Attorney General William Barr has made clear, rooting out anti-Semitic hate and threats of violence and vigorously prosecuting those responsible are top priorities for the Department of Justice.”

“These defendants from across the country allegedly conspired on the internet to intimidate journalists and activists with whom they disagreed,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said in a statement.

“This is not how America works. The Department of Justice will not tolerate this type of behavior.”

According to the criminal complaint, the suspects are accused of conspiring on an encrypted online chat group to identify journalists and others they wanted to intimidate, primarily those who are Jewish or journalists of color.

Cole and Shea are accused of creating the posters, which included Nazi symbols, masked figures with guns and Molotov cocktails, and threatening language.

Those posters were given to Atomwaffen members, who then printed and delivered or mailed the posters to journalists or activists the group was targeting.

In Phoenix, the poster was delivered to a magazine journalist.

In the Seattle area, the posters were mailed to a TV journalist who had reported on Atomwaffen and to two individuals associated with the Anti-Defamation League.

In Tampa, the group targeted a journalist, but delivered the poster to the wrong address.

