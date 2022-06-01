Arizona man arrested for Jan. 6 riot charges

Jacob Zerkle, 50, of Cochise County was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting officers as protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Another Arizona resident has been arrested for allegedly partaking in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jacob Zerkle, 50, of Bowie is accused of assaulting multiple police officers as rioters broke into the Capitol in an attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, body-worn camera footage recorded Zerkle punching officers who were attempting to protect the Capitol grounds.

The suspect allegedly grabbed an officer's baton during the altercation, court records show.

In an interview with the FBI, Zerkle admitted to traveling to Washington D.C. last January to protest about election integrity. Zerkle allegedly admitted he "probably did something dumb" that day but insisted he was trying to protect himself, court records show.

Zerkle was arrested in Tucson and is facing charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, civil disorder, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Zerkle is one of several defendants with Arizona ties to be charged for crimes connected to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

One of Arizona's most well-known rioters was Jacob Chansley, who became known as the "QAnon Shaman" due to the horned headdress he was seen wearing while walking through the Capitol building. Chansley was sentenced last year to 41 months in prison.

More than 775 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

