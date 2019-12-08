PHOENIX — A Bullhead City man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing his elderly mother to death before threatening to kill his brother and stepfather.

Travers Proulx, 43, was booked into the Mohave County Jail on one count of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed 74-year-old Bette Vaughn to death.

Officers responded to a house in the area of Ramar Road and Lakeside Drive at 4:15 a.m. to a report that Proulx got into an argument with Vaughn and started stabbing her with a knife.

Proulx's brother, who was not identified, reportedly woke up to the sound of his mother screaming and tried to get Proulx out of the house.

It was then when Proulx reportedly threatened to kill both his brother and stepfather before fleeing the scene on foot.

The knife that Proulx used to allegedly kill his mother was later found by a Mohave County Sheriff's Office K9 in a neighbor's yard.

Paramedics with the Bullhead City Fire Department responded to the home and pronounced Vaughn dead.

Proulx was arrested shortly after officers received a tip that he was at a home right down the block. He was taken into custody without incident.