COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Sheriff's deputies arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself to children on a school bus.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, a 10-year-old girl reported getting off the school bus on South Pinto Trail in Cottonwood and saw a man exposed and masturbating in a nearby front yard.

Deputies received another report from the mother of an 11-year-old child who was on the bus and saw the same thing.

The 11-year-old told deputies she had also seen the man doing the same thing two weeks prior but did not tell anyone at the time.

Deputies patrolled the area and identified the suspect as Cody John Shanks, of Cottonwood.

Deputies arrested Shanks and he admitted to his actions but did not explain why he did it.

Shanks was booked on two felony counts of indecent exposure to a child

YCSO says he has since been released on a $25,000 bond.