Arizona man arrested after more than 180 animals found dead in freezer

The man has been arrested for 94 counts of felony animal cruelty in Mohave County, the county sheriff's office said.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A man has been arrested for 94 counts of felony animal cruelty in Mohave County after authorities found more than 180 dead animals inside a garage freezer.

The man has been identified as Michael Patrick Turland, 43, of Golden Valley by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

On April 3, authorities said deputies were called to a home near Kaba Road and Chino Drive in Golden Valley for an animal welfare check. It was reported that several dead animals were inside a freezer in the garage.

Once deputies arrived on scene, the woman who called authorities reportedly said she lives in Phoenix and had an agreement with Turland for him to take her snakes and breed them, then return them to her.

Officials said the woman stated she wasn't able to reach Turland after a few months to get her snakes back.

The woman was reportedly contacted by the property owner sometime later and was told Turland and his wife, identified as Brooklyn Beck, moved out of state. When the property was being cleaned, a freezer full of dead animals in the garage was found.

Deputies and Animal Control officers who responded to the call found the freezer. Authorities said it contained more than 180 frozen animals of different breeds. Some of the animals found were:

Dogs

Turtles

Lizards

Birds

Snakes

Mice

Rats

Rabbits

Officials also said several animals appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning. On Wednesday, deputies were notified that Turland was at the residence and he was taken into custody without incident.

MCSO said Turland, when interviewed, admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

