Arizona man accused of stalking by attaching AirTag device to victim's car

Cristian Cabrera Gonzalez, 25, is suspected of tracking a man in Mohave County by attaching an Apple device to the victim's car.

Investigators in Mohave County have arrested a man suspected of stalking someone by tracking their movements with an AirTag device.

Cristian Cabrera Gonzalez, 25, was arrested this week after he allegedly confessed to attaching a tracker on a man's car so he could follow the man's movements.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the victim reported finding an AirTag gadget on his car and told investigators of a restraining order he had against Gonzalez.

Deputies took the AirTag and drove to a park in Bullhead City. MCSO said deputies spotted Gonzalez arriving at the same park about five minutes later.

Gonzalez was interviewed and allegedly admitted to using the AirTag to drive by the victim's house and take photos.

Gonzalez was booked into jail on charges of harassment, stalking, and failing to comply with a court order.

Apple's AirTag devices were designed to help users keep track of personal items like car keys and phones. But the devices quickly began to be used for nefarious uses, which prompted Apple to warn users not to track people with AirTags, according to The Guardian.

