Arizona man accused of lying to feds during mass shooting investigation

The shooting resulted in the deaths of four people, including a Pima County constable, at a local apartment complex.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson man is accused of making a false statement to federal agents investigating a firearm believed to have been used in a shooting that left four people dead last month, authorities said Thursday.

They said 25-year-old Josue Lopez Quintana made his initial court appearance Monday after his recent arrest. It was unclear Thursday if Quintana has a lawyer yet who can speak for him about the case.

A Pima County constable trying to serve an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex was among the four people killed in the Aug. 25 shooting.

Authorities said a 24-year-old man being evicted fired the fatal shots before turning the gun on himself.

The following day, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began an investigation into the acquisition of a firearm used in the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, ATF was able to determine that the firearm’s lower receiver was purchased by Quintana in Tucson last November.

Quintana allegedly completed a form stating that he wasn't buying the lower receiver on behalf of another person.

Authorities said federal agents interviewed Quintana about the purchase and he allegedly made false statements about it.

A conviction for making a false statement to law enforcement carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.

