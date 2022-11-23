McNary man to serve 15 years for child sex abuse

Keenan Sherman Johnson, of McNary, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on Nov. 7, 2022.

MCNARY, Ariz. — An Arizona man will serve 15 years in prison following a previous guilty plea in a child sex abuse case.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Keenan Sherman Johnson, 26, of McNary, was sentenced on Nov. 7, to serve 180 months in federal prison for abusive sexual contact of a child.

The investigation into Johnson began in October 2018, when the victim in the case told her school counselor of the abuse. The victim revealed she had been "repeatedly sexually abused" by Johnson for "several years" the release said.

Johnson was interviewed by investigators and “admitted committing some of the acts” alleged by the victim, according to the release.

Other details about the case, which was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Jennifer E. LaGrange, were not released.

