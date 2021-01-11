Five Arizona kids arrested for allegedly robbing trick-or-treaters on Halloween

Sierra Vista police said the juveniles allegedly committed at least three robberies Sunday night throughout Cochise County.

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities in southern Arizona have detained five juveniles accused of robbing trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

The Sierra Vista Police Department has filed criminal charges against five suspects, ranging in age between 13 and 17, for allegedly stealing bags of candy from other children in three separate incidents on Sunday.

Police said the robbers would jump out of a vehicle and snatch a trick-or-treater's candy before fleeing the area. During one of the robberies, the suspects allegedly disguised themselves by wearing ski masks.

Police said investigators later found a vehicle matching the one belonging to the suspects and discovered enough evidence to detain five juveniles.

The suspects were taken to the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center and booked on four counts: two for robbery and two for aggravated robbery.

Anyone with additional information about the robberies is asked to call the Sierra Vista Police Department at 520-452-7500.

