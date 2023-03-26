Death of Arizona inmate suspected to be a homicide, prison officials say

50-year-old Jereme Cosby died after being found unresponsive in an Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis housing unit, the ADCRR said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A homicide investigation is underway after an inmate at the Arizona State Prison Complex - Lewis (ASPC-Lewis) was found unresponsive in his housing unit, and later died, the Arizona Department of Corrections (ADCRR) said.

On Saturday, Jereme Cosby, 50, was found injured and unresponsive in a shared housing unit. Although prison staff attempted life-saving measures, paramedics declared Cosby dead on the scene.

The ADCRR said that Cosby's death is being treated as a "suspected homicide" and investigations are underway,

Cosby was incarcerated in 2005 for a for 1st-Degree Murder charge out of Mohave County.

The county medical examiner's office will be helping in the investigation. The cause of Cosby's death has not been disclosed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.