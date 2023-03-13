Arizona inmate disappears from work site in Yuma County

Jonathan Perryman is serving prison time for a criminal charge out of Maricopa County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. — An Arizona prison inmate is suspected of walking away from a work site in San Luis, sparking a regional search Monday morning for the missing convict.

Jonathan Perryman was reported missing at about 9:20 a.m. from a recreation center in San Luis where the inmate was working, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

The inmate was last seen by a supervisor walking into a restroom to wash paint off of his hands.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown Monday morning as local law enforcement began searching for Perryman.

DOC said the inmate is serving a 4-year prison sentence for a weapons offense out of Maricopa County. Perryman does not have a history of violent convictions, DOC said.

The San Luis Police Department said Perryman was allegedly seen in the Somerton area.

Officials instruct local residents to call 911 or Silent Witness if they have information on Perryman's whereabouts.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.