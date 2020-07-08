Arizona anti-gang task force seizes cache of guns and drugs

The guns range from handguns, carbines and even an assault rifle modified with an electric chainsaw as a bayonet.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — An Arizona anti-gang task force says an investigation led to the seizure of a cache of weapons from accused gang members, including several assault rifles, along with drugs and cash Thursday night.

Officers from the multi-agency force confiscated 22 guns, over 2.5 pounds of cocaine and $33,000 in cash during the West Valley investigation.

The weapons range from handguns, carbines and even an assault rifle modified with an electric chainsaw as a bayonet.

Many of the guns had extended magazines or drum magazines.

The Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) is a statewide multi-agency task force led by the Department of Public Safety.