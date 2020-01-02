Arizona authorities say they’ve found a man involved in a fatal crash who had been on the lam for nearly 17 years.

Chandler police say Adan Huerta was extradited from Canada to Arizona on Thursday.

Huerta pleaded guilty to negligent homicide following the March 9, 2002, single-car crash that resulted in a 19-year-old woman’s death.

Huerta had a high blood alcohol content when he crashed the car into an electrical box, which set the car ablaze.

The woman in his car suffered severe burns and died nearly two months later.

Huerta never showed for his March 2003 sentencing and had been missing since.

