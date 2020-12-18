Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper not injured after shooting

PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is not injured after he was shot at while conducting a traffic stop in Phoenix early Friday.
The Phoenix Police Department said the unidentified trooper was conducting a traffic stop near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road when a man who was unrelated to the stop fired at him from across the street.
The 33-year-old man was taken into custody shortly after.
No one was injured in the shooting.
The trooper was described as a 25-year-old man with two years of service. The driver in the traffic stop was described as a 49-year-old man.
The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
The investigation is ongoing.
