Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper not injured after shooting

The trooper was shot at while conducting a traffic stop in Phoenix. No one was injured. The suspect is in custody.

PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is not injured after he was shot at while conducting a traffic stop in Phoenix early Friday.

The Phoenix Police Department said the unidentified trooper was conducting a traffic stop near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road when a man who was unrelated to the stop fired at him from across the street.

The 33-year-old man was taken into custody shortly after.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The trooper was described as a 25-year-old man with two years of service. The driver in the traffic stop was described as a 49-year-old man.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.