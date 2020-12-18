x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Crime

Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper not injured after shooting

The trooper was shot at while conducting a traffic stop in Phoenix. No one was injured. The suspect is in custody.
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is not injured after he was shot at while conducting a traffic stop in Phoenix early Friday. 

The Phoenix Police Department said the unidentified trooper was conducting a traffic stop near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road when a man who was unrelated to the stop fired at him from across the street. 

The 33-year-old man was taken into custody shortly after. 

No one was injured in the shooting. 

The trooper was described as a 25-year-old man with two years of service. The driver in the traffic stop was described as a 49-year-old man. 

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. Friday. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest. 

Related Articles