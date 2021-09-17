Arizona couple sentenced for fighting with cops over mask mandate at Walmart

Frank Montoya was sentenced to 18 months in prison for assaulting a police officer after he and Victoria Parra-Carranza coughed on Walmart employees during pandemic.

YUMA, Ariz. — A Yuma couple has been sentenced to time behind bars for a 2020 incident in which they fought with police after coughing on employees at a Walmart store who asked them to wear masks during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A judge on Thursday sentenced 39-year-old Frank Robert Montoya to 18 months in prison minus 113 days of time served, while 25-year-old Victoria Parra-Carranza got a three-year probation term that includes 30 days in jail.

The couple was arrested in July 2020 after confronting Walmart employees over the store's mask policies.

They were convicted in April of aggravated assault on a police officer and other crimes. Arizona on Friday reported 2,830 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths.

